Verity & Verity Has Lowered Holding in Aflac (AFL) as Stock Price Rose; Tradition Capital Management Raised Horizon Bancorp In (HBNC) Holding by $705,888; Valuation Declined

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp In (HBNC) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 44,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,954 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 99,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 36,083 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 103,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 1.33M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 8,333 shares to 36,351 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $1.82M were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. 2,000 shares were bought by Lloyd Karole, worth $99,659 on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated owns 1.12M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Town And Country Bancorp And Communications Dba First Bankers Communications holds 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 4,816 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 7,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudock Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 74 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.33 million shares. Clark Management Grp Inc has invested 1.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 25,332 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd. Kelly Lawrence W Ca invested in 0.61% or 67,086 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt holds 1.57% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 86,340 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 3.07 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 1.53 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.12% or 96,189 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). The Ohio-based Bartlett & Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 522 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.65M for 13.23 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 17,222 shares to 22,628 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr B by 13,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,604 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $67,779 activity.

