Verity & Verity Holding in Aflac (AFL) Lowered by $422,700; Tiedemann Wealth Management Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $613,662; Market Valuation Rose

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 103,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 1.39M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 2,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $303. About 897,950 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,751 shares to 66,748 shares, valued at $18.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 14,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,812 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Cap Management Ca holds 1,677 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holding Corp has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi owns 26,169 shares. 28,152 were reported by Eagle Asset Management. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 45,483 shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. Bluespruce Invs Lp invested in 732,980 shares or 8.61% of the stock. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Cap Management (Wy) accumulated 0.32% or 905 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Co stated it has 289,947 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bankshares Of Stockton reported 6,368 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 43,671 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 92,554 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 488,505 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Lc holds 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 8,110 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 5,609 shares to 28,981 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 31,888 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 33,824 are owned by First Midwest Bancorp Division. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 179,298 shares. Montag A & Assoc holds 4,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 33,406 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 155,821 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.68% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hendley And Com Inc reported 4,310 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 401,205 shares. Covington Investment Advisors Incorporated invested in 115,510 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.18% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 39,600 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 5,000 shares. 1.48 million were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.53M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Monday, February 4. $1.82M worth of stock was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5.