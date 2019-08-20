Verity & Verity Has Upped Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $1.68 Million as Market Value Rose; T (TMUS) Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 28,981 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 23,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $383.12. About 409,954 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 353,547 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE TO PAY CIVIL PENALTY OF $40M IN FCC SETTLEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,762 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10 million for 18.90 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

