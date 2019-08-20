Verity & Verity Lowered Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) by $1.13 Million; Sysco Corp. (SYY) Shareholder Trian Fund Management LP Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Declined

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 11,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 96,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 108,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 1.60M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 20/04/2018 – #3 Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is raising the bar on second-gen cancer drug studies $NVS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Revision of GSK Outlook Follows Announcement It Intends to Buy Out 36.5% Stake of Novartis in Consumer Health JV; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS WILL PAY USD 218 PER SHARE OR A TOTAL OF USD 8.7 BILLION IN CASH FIR AVEXIS THE TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: $8.7 Billion Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy, But Reduces Financial Flexibility; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020234 Company: NOVARTIS; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-52: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Novartis Farmacutica Espaa, Sl For The Pharmacy Service Of The

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.18M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 28.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 7,879 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 3,550 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo stated it has 11,720 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 254,487 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc has invested 0.31% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fayez Sarofim Company reported 40,675 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 12,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.07% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa stated it has 39,369 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3.63 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 254,367 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.67 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

