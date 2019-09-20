Verity & Verity Has Upped Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $682,272; Stock Price Rose; As Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 57,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 47,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 4.66 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 27,562 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 23,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $197.67. About 2.48M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Fincl Gp reported 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Field Main Fincl Bank holds 24,295 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 9.13M shares. The California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 14,905 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.94% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Montrusco Bolton stated it has 555,258 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Finance Counselors Inc accumulated 41,544 shares. Comm Commercial Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tru Advsrs owns 1.66% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 24,962 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc invested in 0.21% or 10,932 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 122,960 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Co has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 120,796 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Mngmt Mi accumulated 210 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 79,430 shares. Columbia Asset has 27,147 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 3,000 shares. 118,149 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Conning has 1.49% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Amer Savings Bank has 37,309 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Next Group Inc owns 12,993 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management owns 1,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1.97M shares. Farmers Bancshares, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,878 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company holds 56,019 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 34,332 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Roundview Ltd Liability reported 8,493 shares stake. 12,720 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund.

