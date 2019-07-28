Verity & Verity Has Decreased Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake by $395,928; Stock Price Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Raised Position by $1.13 Million

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 8,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.61. About 1.82 million shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.84 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 6,178 shares to 94,265 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 17,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. Watson Patricia A had sold 8,632 shares worth $787,471 on Friday, February 8. $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III on Friday, February 8. The insider WOODS M TROY sold 47,812 shares worth $4.36 million. Another trade for 2,297 shares valued at $209,548 was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

