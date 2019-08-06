Verity & Verity Upped Its Stake in Oneok New (OKE) as Stock Value Rose; South Dakota Investment Council Cut Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $5.82 Million as Shares Rose

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 109,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 729,728 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, down from 839,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 3.49M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 33,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 28,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.35. About 363,396 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares to 4,550 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,427 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 94,961 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 40,930 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Utah Retirement System has 0.11% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 77,244 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Advisors Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.86% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 196,615 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 54,366 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Mercantile accumulated 4,341 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 5,850 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated owns 29,106 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 602,745 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has 3,954 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 197 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Limited Com accumulated 11,520 shares. 1,080 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Limited Liability holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 62,144 shares. Huber Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.55% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 6.35% or 17.16M shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs invested in 226,352 shares. 322,721 are held by Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc. Accredited Invsts holds 19,025 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.61 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,936 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Liability accumulated 9.54M shares or 3.68% of the stock. 17,911 were accumulated by Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Ltd. Financial Management Pro reported 0.03% stake. Bridgeway Capital has 1.03M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.

