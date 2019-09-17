Verity & Verity Has Lifted Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake; SMTC (SMTX) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Verity & Verity Llc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 276.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 104,154 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 141,869 shares with $5.12M value, up from 37,715 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $71.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 2.58 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs

SMTC Corp (SMTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.96, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 9 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 12 reduced and sold stock positions in SMTC Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.90 million shares, up from 3.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SMTC Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.17 million. The firm offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It currently has negative earnings. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in SMTC Corporation for 1.97 million shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owns 235,302 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 276,532 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.15% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,977 shares.