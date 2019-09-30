Verity & Verity Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; Sheffield Asset Management Increased Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position

Verity & Verity Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 7,212 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 138,974 shares with $6.02 million value, up from 131,762 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $198.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 12.43M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) stake by 39.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sheffield Asset Management Llc acquired 40,000 shares as Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Sheffield Asset Management Llc holds 140,800 shares with $4.84 million value, up from 100,800 last quarter. Aci Worldwide Inc now has $3.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 504,645 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce & Co reported 102,940 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ajo LP has 0.03% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 176,500 shares. 3,475 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Service Grp. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 3,186 shares. Brinker has invested 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com reported 97 shares stake. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated holds 26,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 816 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 266,658 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 14,497 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 19,910 shares. Glenmede Co Na stated it has 119,420 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 1.29 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 195,533 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Gottlieb Scott bought $104,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Invest Group holds 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 9,049 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 48.35 million shares. Opus Mgmt Inc has invested 1.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Ridge Invest Management accumulated 19,401 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,483 shares stake. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 130,389 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.62% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 136,313 shares. Barbara Oil holds 157,488 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Limited Liability stated it has 54,134 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 86,333 are owned by Court Place Advisors Lc. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited has 0.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ironwood Ltd Liability Company reported 2,228 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd invested 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stillwater Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 13.19% above currents $35.93 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.