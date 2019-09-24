Verity & Verity Cut Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position By $481,884; SENVEST CAPITAL ORDINARY SHARES (SVCTF) Shorts Increased By 100%

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 13.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc sold 6,178 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 38,876 shares with $3.05 million value, down from 45,054 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $112.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 6.44 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

SENVEST CAPITAL INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVCTF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. SVCTF’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2 days are for SENVEST CAPITAL INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVCTF)’s short sellers to cover SVCTF’s short positions. It closed at $124.08 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Senvest Capital Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $331.12 million. The firm invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market. It has a 35.67 P/E ratio. It also has investments as minority interests in private entities whose main assets are real estate properties; and non-publicly-traded real estate income trusts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Midas Management invested 0.99% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Interstate Financial Bank has 3,127 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors invested in 2.79% or 79,659 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 314,280 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 31,056 shares. Community Comml Bank Na has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,889 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co holds 6,179 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Whitnell And Company has 4,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. North Star Invest holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17,129 shares. Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Prelude Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 434 shares in its portfolio. 246,825 are held by Janney Cap Lc. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Northeast Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mercer Cap Advisers reported 5,200 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.14 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 56,935 shares to 103,528 valued at $10.69M in 2019Q2. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 104,154 shares and now owns 141,869 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.