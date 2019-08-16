Verity & Verity Decreased Its Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) as Valuation Rose; Rothschild Investment Upped Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position by $336,048

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 15,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 13.81 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Company to Lead Innovation; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 20/04/2018 – CFPB: Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo and Credited $500 Million Penalty Collected by OCC Toward Satisfaction of its Fine; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 11,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 96,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, down from 108,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 819,066 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DEVELOPING PLAN TO ACCELERATE SAVINGS IN PROCUREMENT, PLANS TO ‘RADICALLY SIMPLIFY SUPPLIER BASE’; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO ENTERED COLLABORATION WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO COMMERCIALIZE AND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL PRESCRIPTION DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS; 26/03/2018 – Alcon, the eye care business of Novartis, returned to sales growth last year; 09/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen called Novartis’s CEO promising access to the president and member…; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors in Touch Over Novartis Payments to Michael Cohen; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON NDA APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – Untangling Trump’s lawyer’s ties to Novartis: Here are 6 unanswered questions; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,340 shares to 60,075 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.74 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,505 shares to 3,234 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communications has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 3,085 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.51% or 1.56 million shares. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 117,273 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 28,661 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd stated it has 0.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.97% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kiltearn Llp reported 2.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Plancorp Ltd Com holds 9,566 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 160,409 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Brown Advisory stated it has 3.92 million shares. 11,200 were reported by Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Lafleur And Godfrey owns 14,920 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

