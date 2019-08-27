Verity & Verity Has Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased By $285.14 Million Its Visa (V) Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 90.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 182,781 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 19,617 shares with $30.62M value, down from 202,398 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $177.59. About 7.25M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds

Verity & Verity Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 13.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 5,557 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 46,593 shares with $5.21M value, up from 41,036 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $98.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.77% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 3.14 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp invested in 57,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 7,356 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 16.01M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 3,054 shares in its portfolio. 50,304 were accumulated by World Asset. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 174,149 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,561 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 2,498 were reported by Mcrae Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Logan Capital has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Company stated it has 4.10M shares or 4.21% of all its holdings. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 54,913 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Incorporated reported 0.93% stake. Parametric Assocs Ltd Com has 2.04 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 1,147 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 4,212 shares to 4,550 valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 14,800 shares and now owns 17,427 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 7.77% above currents $114.36 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.05 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 6.18% above currents $177.59 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $19100 target. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 25. Jefferies reinitiated the shares of V in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gp Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,049 shares. Cim Mangement invested in 17,230 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Robecosam Ag holds 19,780 shares. Asset reported 0.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Churchill Management has 62,444 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp invested in 0.96% or 3.78 million shares. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). American Century Cos has 1.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). North Star Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 10,174 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 91,210 shares. Beach Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 24,760 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) stake by 80,865 shares to 709,567 valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 12,415 shares and now owns 307,325 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.