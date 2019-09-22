Verity & Verity Has Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $1.05 Million; Paradigm Capital Management Has Lifted Atricure (ATRC) Position by $777,200 as Shares Rose

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 34,776 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, up from 28,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 66.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 26,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 67,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 318,869 shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 715,100 shares to 739,500 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12,430 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Pentwater Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 40,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.51% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 7,263 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 1.88M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 2.54 million are held by Wellington Management Group Llp. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 356 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl, a Kansas-based fund reported 362,777 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Fosun holds 0.39% or 200,559 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Svcs Automobile Association reported 65,848 shares.

