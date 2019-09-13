Verity & Verity Lifted Its Oneok New (OKE) Position; Nucana Plc – American Depositary Share (NCNA) Sellers Increased By 1.15% Their Shorts

Verity & Verity Llc increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 25.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 8,786 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 42,776 shares with $2.94 million value, up from 33,990 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $30.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 1.68M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

Nucana Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:NCNA) had an increase of 1.15% in short interest. NCNA’s SI was 2.31 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.15% from 2.28M shares previously. With 38,600 avg volume, 60 days are for Nucana Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s short sellers to cover NCNA’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.91% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 28,774 shares traded. NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has declined 57.21% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NCNA News: 09/04/2018 – NuCana plc Announces Appointment of Adam George to its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – NuCana CEO Hugh Griffith Honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award from Life Sciences Scotland; 21/03/2018 NuCana Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – NuCana Announces Appointment of Cyrille Leperlier to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – NuCana 1Q Loss/Shr GBP0.20; 09/04/2018 – NuCana Plc Announces Appointment of Adam George to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – NuCana Announces Appointment of Cyrille Leperlier to Its Bd of Directors

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -2.61% below currents $73.93 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the shares of OKE in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 12 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru holds 2,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 4,800 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 3,384 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Citigroup has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Conning has 86,016 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Crow Point Prtnrs Llc has 0.85% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). State Street Corp owns 20.09M shares. Cutter Company Brokerage Incorporated holds 3,106 shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.03% or 11,158 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Highland Cap LP owns 50,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 52,428 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.23% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Verity And Verity Lc has invested 0.64% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $282.93 million. The firm is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology.