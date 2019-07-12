Verity & Verity Has Trimmed Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position; Matson, Inc. (MATX) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 48.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc sold 4,212 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 7.79%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 4,550 shares with $432,000 value, down from 8,762 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $23.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 809,285 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35

Among 2 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Matson had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Monday, February 25 to “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40 New Target: $44 Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 102,394 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33,691 activity. Forest Ronald J also sold $33,691 worth of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 15.23 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Matson, Inc.’s (NYSE:MATX) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Matson Increases Quarterly Dividend By 4.8% To $0.22 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matson Christens First Kanaloa Class Vessel ‘Lurline’ – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MSL, CJ and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 5,557 shares to 46,593 valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 10,340 shares and now owns 60,075 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.77 million for 28.96 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548 worth of stock or 2,297 shares. WOODS M TROY had sold 47,812 shares worth $4.36M on Friday, February 8. Shares for $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M. The insider Watson Patricia A sold $787,471. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million worth of stock or 11,273 shares.