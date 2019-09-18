Verity & Verity Raised Southern Co (SO) Stake; Marsico Capital Management Has Raised Realpage (RP) Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 6.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 5,771 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 90,910 shares with $5.35 million value, up from 85,139 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $5.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 336,636 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

Verity & Verity Llc increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 130.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 104,457 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 184,381 shares with $10.19 million value, up from 79,924 last quarter. Southern Co now has $63.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -0.91% below currents $60.55 stock price. Southern had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 12. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Patten Tn has 13,364 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 190,492 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 757,791 shares. Da Davidson And owns 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 58,786 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 920,579 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 4,357 shares. Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership invested 0.34% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 4,656 shares. Hallmark Mgmt holds 0.03% or 5,325 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon invested in 12.13 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 88.17M shares stake. Wade G W And reported 292,350 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 236,791 shares. Yhb Advsr Inc has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $29.17 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider Seren Capital – Ltd. sold $8.59M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Management Limited Partnership accumulated 3,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 1.15M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability accumulated 7,320 shares. 1.32 million are held by . Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 735,490 were reported by Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 121,983 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 13,411 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.05% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). D E Shaw owns 23,072 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Summit Creek Advsrs Lc holds 3.48% or 351,757 shares. Commerce State Bank owns 5,202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin holds 9,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RealPage has $8300 highest and $60 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 13.17% above currents $63.18 stock price. RealPage had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.