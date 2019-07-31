Verity & Verity Has Boosted By $313,446 Its Metlife (MET) Holding; Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Verity & Verity Llc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 7,463 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 84,397 shares with $3.59 million value, up from 76,934 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $47.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 4.47M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA

Among 8 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Marriott International had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $125 target. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $139 target. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. See Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $138.0000 Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $123.0000 New Target: $141.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $139 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $135 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Tru invested 0.29% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc reported 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Shell Asset Co stated it has 270,808 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp has 0.16% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 15,628 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De owns 8,864 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Burt Wealth Advsrs has 229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Private Mgmt holds 1.65% or 782,186 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co holds 1.62% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 297,050 shares. 862,374 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Birmingham Cap Management Company Al, a Alabama-based fund reported 31,976 shares. Natixis holds 0.06% or 239,025 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $47 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Maggie Gage Joins MetLife as Vice President of U.S. Government Relations – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri owns 1,611 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sol Capital Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Oppenheimer has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Tru Company owns 2,568 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 48,634 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 452,509 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 91,815 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,040 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gateway Advisers accumulated 46,160 shares. Commerce State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn invested in 0.03% or 3,399 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt owns 41,675 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 462 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,201 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.65. About 1.10M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S.-China Trade War Woes Mar Gaming Industry Prospects – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will 737 Max Issue Mar Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.