Verity & Verity Raised Its Stake in At&T (T) by $463,016 as Stock Rose; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Share Value Rose While Ellington Management Group Raised Stake

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 14,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 235,159 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37 million, up from 220,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 230% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 36,300 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $177.83. About 902,413 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Ignore The Noise – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Lululemon (LULU) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Lululemonâ€™s New Loyalty Program Can Drive Incredible Growth – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lululemon (LULU) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can lululemon (LULU) Stock Continue to Grow Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

