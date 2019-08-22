Verity & Verity Has Boosted Oneok New (OKE) Stake By $370,185; Landstar System (LSTR) Sellers Decreased By 0.6% Their Shorts

Verity & Verity Llc increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 18.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 5,365 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 33,990 shares with $2.37 million value, up from 28,625 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $29.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 1.90M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE)

Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) had a decrease of 0.6% in short interest. LSTR’s SI was 3.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.6% from 3.45M shares previously. With 405,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s short sellers to cover LSTR’s short positions. The SI to Landstar System Inc’s float is 8.64%. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 138,950 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72.17’s average target is 1.39% above currents $71.18 stock price. ONEOK had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Company, California-based fund reported 346,759 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 1,555 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Caprock Group Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Catalyst Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 174,588 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Northern invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 100 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 1,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com reported 7,240 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division invested 0.17% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited invested in 0.01% or 53,800 shares. First National Trust has 66,553 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14.50M shares or 6.26% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.6% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 54,948 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holding Incorporated holds 4,075 shares.

