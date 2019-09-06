Verity & Verity Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Position By $5.18 Million; Isramco (ISRL)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 48.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc sold 123,398 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 131,762 shares with $5.60M value, down from 255,160 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $201.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 19.54M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott bought $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, August 23.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.92% above currents $36.34 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. The company has market cap of $326.94 million. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. It has a 22.65 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in gas and oil wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.