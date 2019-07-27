Verity & Verity Has Upped Its Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $857,985 as Share Price Declined; Intrepid Capital Management Upped Holding in Kroger Co Com (KR) by $655,656

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,304 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 69,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 154.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 27,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,949 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 17,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 9.59 million shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Buys Meal-Kit Company Home Chef in Latest Online Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares to 17,427 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,033 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Mgmt stated it has 3,075 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Weik reported 2,355 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.97% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Maryland Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 3,491 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette Invests Incorporated has invested 1.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset Mngmt Gp accumulated 5,550 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Oakworth Capital has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,064 shares. Richard C Young & has invested 1.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Terril Brothers reported 2,034 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lipe & Dalton reported 1,997 shares. Td Asset Management has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 740,396 shares. Green Square Cap Lc reported 9,707 shares. Tcw Group reported 502,872 shares stake. Dubuque Bank Tru owns 1,279 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.