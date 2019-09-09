Verity & Verity Boosted Position in Oneok New (OKE); Holder Smithbridge Asset Management Raised Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12B market cap company. The stock increased 5.96% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 11.98M shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 33,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 28,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 1.94M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,804 shares to 96,528 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,427 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.