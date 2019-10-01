Verity & Verity Holding in Oneok New (OKE) Has Boosted by $597,448; Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Holding in General Mills (GIS) by $378,300

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 7,885 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414,000, down from 15,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 1.50 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 8,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 42,776 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 33,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 933,916 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Gp invested in 1.05% or 49,652 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.04% or 389,835 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Com invested 0.5% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd owns 67,050 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 67,751 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 43,012 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 5.31M shares. Wright Investors Ser has 0.57% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 21,867 shares. Cls Invests Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 16,713 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Hodges Cap Management holds 0.37% or 50,293 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Management, Alabama-based fund reported 11,246 shares. First Bank Tru Co Of Newtown invested in 0.05% or 2,904 shares.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shareholders Booked A 54% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 378 shares to 18,121 shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).