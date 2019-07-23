Verity & Verity Stake in Metlife (MET) Has Increased by $313,446 as Stock Price Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Continues to Hold Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 7,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 2.71M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 554 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 1,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $739.82. About 702,026 shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares to 4,550 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,713 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 381,756 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 1.12 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.92 million shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc reported 11,192 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 301,600 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested in 0% or 4,357 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 7,102 shares. Corporation reported 466 shares stake. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.15% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 710,028 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh stated it has 127,573 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Davenport & Comm Limited Liability Co invested in 105,218 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0.06% or 202 shares. Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh has invested 0.99% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 0.01% or 432 shares. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt holds 0.09% or 326 shares. Century Companies invested in 430,242 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Mason Street has 3,472 shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 11,334 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 43,971 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maple Cap reported 1.12% stake. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 362,352 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Gateway Investment Advisers Llc stated it has 988 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. 60,000 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares with value of $35.89 million were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..