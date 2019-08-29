Verity & Verity Lifted Metlife (MET) Position By $313,446; Globus Medical (GMED) Sentiment Is 0.86

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 108 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 126 cut down and sold their stock positions in Globus Medical Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 62.89 million shares, down from 65.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Globus Medical Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 88 Increased: 70 New Position: 38.

Verity & Verity Llc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 7,463 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 84,397 shares with $3.59M value, up from 76,934 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $40.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 7.11M shares traded or 42.46% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 14.39% above currents $43.71 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 20. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Management Llc has 0.17% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 7,863 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.81% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lifeplan Gru Inc has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability Company owns 55,991 shares. Northpointe Llc stated it has 119,902 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 166,282 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 416 shares. Bp Public Limited stated it has 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 3.64 million are held by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.23% or 30,715 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 5,062 shares. Convergence Partners Limited Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 79,045 shares. F&V Cap holds 0.22% or 9,037 shares in its portfolio.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. for 85,707 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 733,500 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sio Capital Management Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 202,827 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has invested 2.1% in the stock. Broadview Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 149,475 shares.

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Globus Medical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenue View Up – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 470,840 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56