Verity & Verity Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding By $481,884; Folketrygdfondet Has Lifted Nokia (NOK) Stake

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 13.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc sold 6,178 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 38,876 shares with $3.05 million value, down from 45,054 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $118.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 4.50 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX

Folketrygdfondet increased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 15.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Folketrygdfondet acquired 3.39 million shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Folketrygdfondet holds 24.80M shares with $124.27 million value, up from 21.41M last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $28.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 15.87M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 21/05/2018 – Nokia phone licensee HMD raises funding to step up growth; 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Names Maria Varsellona President of Nokia Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Ericsson revival hopes lifted by cost cutting progress; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Have Clear Visibility to 5G Deals For Large-Scale Commercial Rollouts in US in 2H18; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 06/03/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 13/03/2018 – Finland invests $1 billion in Nokia to boost national influence

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 29.

Among 4 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 25.12% above currents $75.93 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19.

Verity & Verity Llc increased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 104,457 shares to 184,381 valued at $10.19M in 2019Q2. It also upped Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 28,173 shares and now owns 94,354 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.86 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 397,348 shares. Natl Pension owns 1.56 million shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd has 0.89% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.71% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ing Groep Nv owns 0.29% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 210,733 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.1% or 48,290 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 24,457 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 1.53% or 4.82M shares. Diversified Co stated it has 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1.24M shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated owns 5,268 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 10,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clear Street Markets Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,000 shares. Optimum Advisors invested in 955 shares or 0.02% of the stock.