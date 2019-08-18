Verity & Verity Boosted By $370,185 Its Oneok New (OKE) Stake; Evolving Systems (EVOL) Has 0.4 Sentiment

Evolving Systems Inc (EVOL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.73, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 4 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 10 decreased and sold their holdings in Evolving Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.52 million shares, down from 3.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Evolving Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Verity & Verity Llc increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 18.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 5,365 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 33,990 shares with $2.37 million value, up from 28,625 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $28.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 2.12 million shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.12 million. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks.

Kokino Llc holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Evolving Systems, Inc. for 1.25 million shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 268,594 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.12% invested in the company for 276,525 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100 shares.

The stock increased 4.87% or $0.0348 during the last trading session, reaching $0.75. About 41,169 shares traded or 151.23% up from the average. Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) has declined 69.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.53% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Evolving Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVOL); 07/05/2018 – Leading Latin American Operator Selects Evolving Systems for Launch of Newest Nationwide Mobile Wholesale Network; 03/04/2018 – Evolving Systems 4Q Rev $9.17M; 15/05/2018 – Evolving Systems 1Q Rev $8.16M; 09/04/2018 – Evolving Systems: 3 New Digital Engagement Contract Deployments Are Now Live With European and Middle Eastern Operators; 09/04/2018 – Momentum Continues to Build for Evolving Systems’ Real-Time Digital Engagement Solutions with Wins at Multiple European and Middle Eastern Operators; 09/04/2018 – Momentum Continues to Build for Evolving Systems’ Real-Time Digital Engagement Solutions with Wins at Multiple European and M; 15/05/2018 – EVOLVING SYSTEMS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.7 MLN; 03/04/2018 Evolving Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – Evolving Systems 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bank reported 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Evercore Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Carroll Fin Assoc stated it has 347 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.30 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 40,007 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 29,106 shares. 369,739 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 3,927 shares. 191,666 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Bryn Mawr has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,954 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc has 20,690 shares. Westwood Gp Incorporated reported 82,883 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Management stated it has 0.21% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Green Square Capital Lc owns 5,249 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 43,162 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

