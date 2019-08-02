Verity & Verity Increased By $413,678 Its Bb&T (BBT) Position; Dodge & Cox Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $801,450

Dodge & Cox decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 43.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 450 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Dodge & Cox holds 580 shares with $1.03 million value, down from 1,030 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $917.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia

Verity & Verity Llc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 8,993 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 203,245 shares with $9.46 million value, up from 194,252 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $38.02B valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 5.61 million shares traded or 31.19% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. Shares for $198,546 were bought by Graney Patrick C III.

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Monday, March 11 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $50.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn stated it has 421 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc holds 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 7,470 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 181,615 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 501,086 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Coastline Tru invested in 0.34% or 48,890 shares. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 85,979 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. American Research And Communications holds 0.03% or 2,200 shares. Leavell Invest Management Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 77,741 shares. Gradient Investments has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.04% or 145,088 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,284 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 3.80M shares to 19.85 million valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) stake by 307,750 shares and now owns 5.00M shares. Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,066 shares. Noesis Mangement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 8,936 shares. Truepoint has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 673,793 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Co (Wy) reported 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jones Finance Lllp holds 6,334 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,119 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd holds 0.33% or 542 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Llc reported 3,091 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 31,451 shares. Night Owl Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 9.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).