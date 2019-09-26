Verity & Verity Has Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CommScope Holding Co has $34 highest and $1200 lowest target. $22’s average target is 84.41% above currents $11.93 stock price. CommScope Holding Co had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $34 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 20. See CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) latest ratings:

Verity & Verity Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 7,212 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 138,974 shares with $6.02 million value, up from 131,762 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $198.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 19.01 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. The insider Gottlieb Scott bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland And Com Inv Counsel Adv holds 59,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lourd Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 32,821 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.94% or 1.60M shares. Md Sass Investors Svcs owns 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 38,200 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Lc invested in 93,544 shares. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The California-based Mraz Amerine And has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Highland Cap Mngmt accumulated 244,757 shares. Heritage Investors Management invested in 1% or 403,026 shares. Moreover, Wills Finance Grp has 2.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hexavest holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.80M shares. Pure Advsrs has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cls Invests Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1,888 shares. Nexus Inv Management Inc reported 4.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 13.29% above currents $35.9 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold CommScope Holding Company, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 35,033 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 31,169 shares. 96,230 are owned by Staley Cap Advisers. Macquarie Gru accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Michigan-based Ls Investment Ltd Company has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 104,526 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Millennium Limited Com accumulated 0% or 46,631 shares. One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,812 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.66 million shares. Daiwa Securities Gru, Japan-based fund reported 7,595 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.12% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 1,102 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 67,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

The stock increased 4.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 3.49 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators.

