Verity & Verity Increased Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding by $325,294; Citigroup Has Lifted Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $14.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 3,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 36,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 32,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 582,088 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 1690.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 32,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 34,021 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $521.53. About 320,471 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,825 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co owns 4,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 10,416 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn stated it has 549,583 shares. Service Automobile Association owns 15,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 2.31M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 345,345 shares. 5,106 were reported by Dupont Mgmt Corporation. Martingale Asset Lp holds 9,560 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,940 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Cordasco Finance Ntwk owns 425 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares to 17,427 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,713 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,769 shares. Capital Int Invsts reported 5.14 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bessemer Inc holds 1,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.11% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 5 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0.02% stake. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). California-based Cap Ca has invested 0.66% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0.06% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Beese Fulmer Investment reported 0.21% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fund Mgmt Sa owns 9,660 shares.

