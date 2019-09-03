Verity & Verity Has Lowered By $1.29 Million Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position; Celanese Celanese (CE) Shorts Up By 5.04%

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 45.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc sold 14,800 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 17,427 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 32,227 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $16.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $99.18. About 206,691 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 17/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT PS.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – NASDAQ NORDIC INET MKTS OPENING AUCTION AT CET 14:00 SITE B; 21/05/2018 – ISBG Set to Uplist to OTCQB as Top Tier Brand lncubator in $391B Global Wine & Spirits Market; 15/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 62.48 Points (0.84%); 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BILI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 05/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 25.16 Points (0.35%); 12/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 78.00 Points (1.10%); 15/03/2018 – INCC Details Company Roll Up / Acquisition Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Librestream Powers New Remote Assistance Service from Safran Helicopter Engines; 06/03/2018 – CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS SEES NASDAQ LISTING UNDER ‘SXTC’

Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) had an increase of 5.04% in short interest. CE’s SI was 3.64 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.04% from 3.46M shares previously. With 1.06M avg volume, 3 days are for Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)’s short sellers to cover CE’s short positions. The SI to Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation’s float is 2.86%. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.13. About 327,636 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Another recent and important Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests has 0.15% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 235 were accumulated by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. Becker Capital Mgmt reported 3,007 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1,600 shares. 6,565 were reported by Pittenger & Anderson. 30,135 were reported by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dubuque State Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 150 shares. Dupont Management Corporation reported 3,100 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 71,786 shares. Missouri-based Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc invested in 1,528 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 25,740 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese Corp has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.71’s average target is 7.72% above currents $111.13 stock price. Celanese Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. Nomura maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $12500 target.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $196.65M for 20.49 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11000 highest and $9300 lowest target. $99.67’s average target is 0.49% above currents $99.18 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11000 target in Friday, August 9 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James.