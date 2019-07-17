Verity & Verity Has Trimmed Novartis A G (NVS) Position; Aviance Capital Management Boosted China Mobile LTD (CHL) Holding

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased China Mobile Ltd (CHL) stake by 62405.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc acquired 56,789 shares as China Mobile Ltd (CHL)’s stock declined 13.06%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 56,880 shares with $2.90 million value, up from 91 last quarter. China Mobile Ltd now has $185.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 505,929 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc sold 11,804 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 2.49%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 96,528 shares with $9.28M value, down from 108,332 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $205.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 1.72 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – RESULTS FROM PHASE lll STUDY OF ARZERRA(®) (OFATUMUMAB) PLUS BENDAMUSTINE DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked to Atherosclerosis-Related Conditions, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS CEO NARASIMHAN COMMENTS TO REPORTERS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 09/05/2018 – ‘These are extraordinarily serious allegations’: Pharma giant Novartis faces questions over payments to a Michael Cohen-linked organization; 16/05/2018 – EX-NOVARTIS NOVN.S CEO JIMENEZ TELLS REUTERS A NOVARTIS SEARCH FOR CONSULTANTS AFTER 2016 U.S. ELECTION RESULTED IN 3RD-PARTY REFERRAL TO TRUMP LAWYER COHEN; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel to Retire Over Cohen Payments; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 03/05/2018 – FDA: FDA OKS TISAGENLECLEUCEL FOR ADULTS; 24/05/2018 – Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly® (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases

Verity & Verity Llc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,648 shares to 23,854 valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 2,930 shares and now owns 84,577 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 7,638 shares to 56,504 valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 17,414 shares and now owns 77,940 shares. Vanguard Intmdt (VGIT) was reduced too.