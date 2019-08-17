Verity & Verity Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $825,360; Avalon Advisors Cut Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Valuation Declined

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.57M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 10,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,258 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 121,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,762 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Glob Investors stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 1.88% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hodges Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.49% or 60,499 shares. Marco Inv Limited Liability owns 75,544 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. The Kentucky-based Barr E S And has invested 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Geode Cap Llc holds 56.86 million shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 183,482 shares. Garde Capital holds 0.07% or 5,096 shares. 4.93 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Motco holds 134,798 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.41% or 17,833 shares in its portfolio. 7,191 were accumulated by Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Llc. Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 424,618 shares. Albion Gp Ut holds 0.24% or 21,570 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 16,954 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.13% or 23,437 shares. Moreover, Becker Management has 2.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.28 million shares. 108,108 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation. Florida-based Edmp Incorporated has invested 2.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cumberland Advsr has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,550 shares. Garde Inc stated it has 12,432 shares. Toth Advisory reported 249,165 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% stake. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.93% or 97,910 shares. Lvw Limited Liability Co holds 1.18% or 82,057 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.47% or 14,486 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd, California-based fund reported 9,878 shares.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 42,182 shares to 695,983 shares, valued at $31.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.