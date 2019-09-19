Verity Asset Management Upped Position in Apple Computer Com (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Shares Declined While Clough Capital Partners LP Has Upped by $3.75 Million Its Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 220,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.88M, up from 840,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 35,383 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video)

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $222.86. About 3.66M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torray Limited Liability Corp has 114,867 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. American Asset Management accumulated 12,529 shares or 1.71% of the stock. American National Registered Invest Advisor reported 3.41% stake. Nottingham Advisors Incorporated has 4,949 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler Assocs owns 189,285 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 6,665 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gru Lc accumulated 408,900 shares. Brick And Kyle Assoc has invested 4.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hamel Assocs accumulated 4.2% or 48,363 shares. Btc Management Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 66,380 shares. Parkside State Bank & owns 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,238 shares. Valmark Advisers stated it has 23,563 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com holds 35.91M shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Company accumulated 104,533 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 41,413 shares to 8,649 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 17,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,627 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Invest Mgmt Llc has 647,291 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 0.07% stake. Coe Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 45,169 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 113,202 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Lc accumulated 30,390 shares. 28,864 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 46,510 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc stated it has 140 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.05% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Edgemoor Invest invested in 0.3% or 132,154 shares. 18,500 were reported by Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Llc. Us Retail Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Muzinich & Incorporated accumulated 755,310 shares. Hillsdale Investment reported 620 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 10,355 shares to 11,130 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 98,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,700 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).