Verity Asset Management Upped Altria Group Com (MO) Stake by $379,050; Paradigm Asset Management Co Maintains Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 20.57M shares traded or 151.49% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,950 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29B, up from 38,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 20.57M shares traded or 151.49% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 750 shares to 12,770 shares, valued at $354.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,010 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.15% stake. Prudential Public Lc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust accumulated 1.81 million shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Beacon Grp has invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Colony has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,924 shares. Hartford Invest holds 0.38% or 231,144 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 790,605 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Marco Invest Management Ltd Co owns 11,448 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.2% or 503,143 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 29,272 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evermay Wealth Management Limited owns 7,373 shares. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

