Verity Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Southern Co (SO) by $626,065 as Market Valuation Rose; Riverpark Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Eog Res (EOG) by $2.17 Million as Share Value Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 23,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 82,072 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65M, up from 58,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 2.89 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If High Oil Prices Stick Around, Consider E&P ETFs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Caprock Grp reported 0.09% stake. Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability accumulated 0.35% or 14,873 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boston Family Office Lc owns 44,996 shares. Pictet North America Sa reported 3,707 shares. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based fund reported 168,884 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 398 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Company reported 10,465 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 1,218 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 1,190 shares. Ariel Invs invested in 0.83% or 708,282 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited owns 17,045 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.05% or 4,687 shares in its portfolio.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,829 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 54,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,138 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,207 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 122,937 shares. Southeast Asset holds 0.25% or 17,362 shares in its portfolio. 7,320 are owned by Lathrop Inv Mgmt. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Suntrust Banks holds 0.18% or 626,286 shares. Rowland Co Invest Counsel Adv owns 11,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Capital Incorporated holds 4,750 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 124,122 are held by Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.69M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pnc Inc owns 646,127 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas Securities invested in 13,459 shares.