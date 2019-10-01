Verity Asset Management Trimmed Southern Co (SO) Holding by $626,065; Shares Rose; As Ppg Inds (PPG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Trian Fund Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $61.77 lastly. It is down 17.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc. (PPG) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 4.22 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493.08 million, down from 5.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 808,110 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,938 are held by Private Na. 405,246 are held by British Columbia Invest Management Corp. Argent Communications holds 39,565 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 431 shares. Whittier has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.39% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 127,219 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,211 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Illinois-based Brookstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 1.19% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 89,938 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.06% or 24,578 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas Assocs invested 1.29% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 90 were reported by Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Company stated it has 30,738 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67M shares, valued at $1.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 18.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.