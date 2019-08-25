Verity Asset Management Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.11 Million; Shares Declined; Noesis Capital Mangement Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 592 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 24,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares to 22,836 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 224,371 are owned by Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Co. Tru Commerce Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,054 shares. Suvretta Capital Mngmt invested 1.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vident Advisory Lc accumulated 119,526 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 7,501 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24.84 million shares. Advisory Service Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 26,508 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc owns 3.32 million shares. Ajo Lp reported 2.11% stake. Guild Mngmt Incorporated invested 3.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc holds 7,777 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21.19M shares. Verus Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,525 shares to 12,676 shares, valued at $2.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,968 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

