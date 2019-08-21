Verity Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Share Price Declined; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Price Declined, Parkwood Has Cut Its Stake by $836,190

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 5,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 38,243 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 43,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $166.7. About 443,843 shares traded or 36.80% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC –

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 18.67M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares to 66,479 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk reported 915,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Economic Planning Gru Adv, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,801 shares. Meritage Portfolio has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management holds 2.6% or 146,851 shares. Schroder Mgmt, a Maine-based fund reported 10.22M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.96% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. At Natl Bank holds 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 20,030 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Com has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,341 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 655,261 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management owns 120,352 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New York-based Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). E&G Advsr LP accumulated 33,978 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 3.95 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,304 shares to 51,477 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

