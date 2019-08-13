Verity Asset Management Raised Southern Co (SO) Stake by $1.83 Million as Share Price Rose; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Share Price Rose, Holder Gates Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $13.87 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $95.2. About 37,946 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 2.02M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

