Verity Asset Management Position in Walmart (WMT) Has Raised by $516,560; Contravisory Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $537,279

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Launches Subsidized College Education Program — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Expects to Continue Current Share Buyback Program; 06/03/2018 – ALDI UK ALDIEI.UL SALES UP 13.9 PCT, LIDL UK SALES UP 13.3 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms Merger With Walmart U.K. Business; 19/04/2018 – BI India: Walmart just made a change that employees have been demanding for years; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Got a Lot More Than $10 Billion From Its Asda Investment

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 40,818 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69M, down from 43,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $267.98. About 161,484 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Management Ltd Company reported 78,697 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.58% or 2.67M shares. Woodstock owns 36,361 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. 54,987 are held by Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Victory Mngmt holds 125,180 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% or 27,641 shares. 339 are held by Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Fulton State Bank Na owns 39,663 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Johnson Group reported 31,124 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Indiana Trust And Invest Management accumulated 6,164 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Enterprise Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,493 shares. Prescott Management Limited Liability invested in 4,000 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Is the Biggest Challenge for U.S. Grocery Chains? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart snuffs out e-cigarette sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks for 2019: Charlotteâ€™s Web Stock Has Massive Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13,199 shares to 13,384 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei reported 82,871 shares. Logan Mngmt invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 469,300 shares. Weik Management holds 12,135 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 420,359 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,598 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. First Citizens Bankshares Tru Commerce holds 0.2% or 8,773 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.14% or 114,285 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 6,934 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Motco has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.39% or 180,267 shares.