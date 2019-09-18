Verity Asset Management Position in Southern Co (SO) Has Decreased by $626,065; As Five Below (FIVE) Valuation Declined, Castleark Management Lowered Position by $5.35 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 1.01M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 44,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 42,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 87,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $128.72. About 148,061 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.83 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Limited Limited Liability Company stated it has 600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 1.50 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.47% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,419 shares. 100,258 were reported by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Peapack Gladstone owns 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 24,578 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 216,442 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 63,040 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 8,353 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 4,042 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 50,891 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Co owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 78,249 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47,927 shares to 126,199 shares, valued at $37.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 49,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.02M for 178.78 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,390 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 78,327 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.02% or 93,240 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 30,438 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 37,997 shares. Ellington Group Inc Ltd Co reported 8,000 shares. Mai Capital Management invested 0.04% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 9,590 shares. Polen Capital Management has 4,976 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Communications has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Putnam Ltd holds 132,538 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 38,456 shares. Maryland Management reported 166,036 shares stake. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 112,448 shares in its portfolio.