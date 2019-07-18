Verity Asset Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Gendell Jeffrey L Stake in Winnebago Inds (WGO) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 225,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 465,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 105,334 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 6.48 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $125,378 activity. The insider Hughes Bryan L bought 2,500 shares worth $73,950. Happe Michael J bought $102,163 worth of stock.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74 million for 8.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited has 0.03% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 18,567 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 47,631 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 5,183 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lipe And Dalton invested in 0.53% or 23,300 shares. Timucuan Asset Management Fl accumulated 1.06M shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,104 shares. 106,500 are held by Clark Estates. State Street Corporation invested in 873,312 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 8,748 are owned by Burney Co. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) by 197,000 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $31.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 340,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.74 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.