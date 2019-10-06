Verity Asset Management Position in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Decreased by $300,912; As Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 25,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 20,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257,000, down from 45,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.35M market cap company. It closed at $7.98 lastly. It is down 15.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 02/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses in Pittsburgh and Santa Clara; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 5.1% Position in Del Frisco’s; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.66 TO $0.76; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Adj EPS 39c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S SEES FY ADJ EPS 66C TO 76C, EST. 69C; 15/05/2018 – Northern Right Capital Management Buys 1.4% of Del Frisco’s; 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s will acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 121,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 148,439 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, down from 269,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 1.03 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 4,374 shares to 25,594 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Water Resources Etf by 35,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr India Earnings Fd (EPI).

Analysts await Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 142.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 240.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold DFRG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 30.17 million shares or 3.46% less from 31.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American International has invested 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Landscape Mgmt Lc holds 195,008 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 3,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 22,646 shares. Voya Investment Lc reported 13,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 150,191 are held by Paloma Co. Morgan Stanley invested in 308,663 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 125,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup owns 8,494 shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.13% or 708,655 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.32M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 47,950 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,100 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 21,419 are held by D E Shaw Inc.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.45 million activity.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $177.52 million for 13.15 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,368 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 116,579 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc, California-based fund reported 11,426 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Limited Co owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of The West owns 10,020 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Next Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1,565 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 113,098 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,637 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 537,170 shares stake. Park Presidio Cap reported 6.63% stake. 85,924 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Vanguard stated it has 32.05 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,344 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Captrust Finance Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,767 shares.

