Verity Asset Management Position in Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Increased by $2.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Exelon (EXC) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 16,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 139,344 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68 million, up from 122,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 3.54M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 6,908 shares to 42,779 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,627 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

