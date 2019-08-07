Verity Asset Management Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Rafferty Asset Management Position in Hasbro (HAS) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 11.93M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 23,492 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 19,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $112.33. About 277,831 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 30/05/2018 – Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/05/2018 – Group of Former Hasbro Employees Launch Ageless Innovation, LLC; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares to 29,018 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 71,194 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.83% or 76,286 shares. Cwm has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Essex Fin Incorporated holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 250,370 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Llc has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4,509 shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 14,031 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.76% or 9.22 million shares. Markston Intl Limited Company has 169,477 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 116,107 were reported by Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Co. Monetary Management Group Incorporated reported 24,895 shares stake. 27,861 are owned by Aspen Mngmt. Rench Wealth owns 71,502 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct invested 2.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stewart & Patten Co Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 43,891 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

