Verity Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.11 Million as Stock Declined; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Gam Holding Ag Has Trimmed Its Holding

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 53.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 7,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $107.63. About 170,450 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 5.08M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The California-based Capital Sarl has invested 0.13% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Bankshares Of Omaha accumulated 41,995 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.27M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 944 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 252 shares. Mig Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.77% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.01% stake. State Street holds 7.38M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership reported 77,268 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 62,425 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jefferies Gp Limited Co has 39,885 shares. Tiedemann Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 44,307 are owned by Proshare Ltd.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 14,842 shares to 29,656 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.68 million for 6.17 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “From The Far East To The Eastern Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises Brings THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION To Tampa – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares to 46,572 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.