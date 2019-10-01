Verity Asset Management Lowered Its Southern Co (SO) Position as Share Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Wellington Shields & Company Decreased Stake

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56B market cap company. It closed at $61.77 lastly. It is down 17.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,681 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 4,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town Country Bancorp Dba First Bankers invested in 1,264 shares. James Inv holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Monetta Svcs holds 1.99% or 8,000 shares. Sonata Cap holds 1.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,755 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 49,051 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 1.25% stake. Hanson And Doremus Investment holds 12,337 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Pure Financial has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,340 shares. Grassi Mgmt reported 2.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Pa invested in 653 shares. Professional Advisory Ser stated it has 3,590 shares. Rech And Co accumulated 700 shares. 1,202 were accumulated by Rdl. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,564 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.