Verity Asset Management Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; American River Bankshares (AMRB)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

American River Bankshares (AMRB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 9 sold and decreased their stakes in American River Bankshares. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.74 million shares, up from 2.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American River Bankshares in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 61.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Verity Asset Management Inc holds 16,500 shares with $701,000 value, down from 42,943 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $194.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 1,788 shares traded. American River Bankshares (AMRB) has declined 15.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

American River Bankshares operates as the holding firm for American River Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small to mid-sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $79.34 million. The firm accepts checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares for 320,222 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 687,702 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 503,786 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.43% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,300 shares.

Analysts await American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. AMRB’s profit will be $1.48 million for 13.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by American River Bankshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $29,200 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) stake by 16,268 shares to 46,572 valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) stake by 12,595 shares and now owns 29,018 shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was made by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.40% above currents $35.55 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank on Wednesday, August 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1.