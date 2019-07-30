Verity Asset Management Lifted Southern Co (SO) Holding By $1.83 Million; Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Position By $787,430

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) stake by 54.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)’s stock declined 0.48%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 132,259 shares with $792,000 value, down from 289,745 last quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment now has $416.46 million valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 186,793 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE DECLINED 1.6% OR $0.13 PER SHARE TO $7.83 PER SHARE ON A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER BASIS; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 1Q EPS 5c; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn

Verity Asset Management Inc increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 251.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verity Asset Management Inc acquired 35,809 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Verity Asset Management Inc holds 50,062 shares with $2.59M value, up from 14,253 last quarter. Southern Co now has $57.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 2.61M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $12.39 million for 8.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Neuberger Berman Mlp Income stake by 112,143 shares to 1.78 million valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) stake by 204,729 shares and now owns 657,848 shares. Rivernorth Doubleline Strate was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. UBS maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.